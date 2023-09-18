Flash Flooding in Devon Causes Chaos on Streets

Torrential rain in Exeter in South West England, caused flash flooding and forced the local airport to close on Sunday, September 17.

Footage posted to X by Rose Lell shows heavy rain lashing the city of Exeter.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning over Exeter, Taunton, and surrounding areas in east and mid Devon for thunderstorms, surface water flooding and more than 100 millimetres of rain in some places.

A spokesperson for Exeter Airport said the facility was expected to re-open on Monday. Credit: Rose Lell via Storyful