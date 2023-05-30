Flash flood warning issued for parts of Alpine, Mono counties near wildfire burn scar

There is a flash flood warning in parts of Northern California and western Nevada near a wildfire burn scar. The National Weather Service said people who live near the 2021 Tamarack Fire burn scar should immediately move away from the area if it is safe to do so. If they can't, they should shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/markleeville-alpine-county-flash-flood-warning/44032007