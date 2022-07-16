Flash Flood Sweeps Through Pipeline Fire Burn Scar Area Near Flagstaff

Water swept through the Pipeline Fire burn scar near Flagstaff, Arizona, as flash flooding remained a threat on Saturday, July 16, the National Weather Service said.

Footage captured by Arizona Game and Fish Department Officer Tim Holt shows floodwaters roaring through the burn scar near San Francisco Peaks, collecting debris along the way.

The department said this video is a “powerful visual reminder of how quickly monsoon storms can turn into flash floods.”

Flash floods also impacted other parts of the region, including Highway 89, just north of Flagstaff in Coconino County. Credit: Arizona Game and Fish Department via Storyful