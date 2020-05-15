Flash Flood Leaves Backyard Underwater in Vidor, Texas

A flash flood hit Vidor in western Orange County, Texas, on May 14 as heavy rainfall poured in the southeast regions of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the towns of Beaumont, Vidor, and Port Neches. Local news reported rainfall at rates of 4 inches per hour across southeast Texas.

Footage shows a flooded backyard in Vidor, the video captioned: “Flooding again! Our city has the worst drainage!” Credit: LeidyRee via Storyful