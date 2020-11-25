Flares Lit at Maradona Mural in Naples as Fans Pay Tribute

Soccer fans gathered in Naples on November 25 to honor their idol, Diego Maradona, after his death was announced.

Maradona brought unprecedented success to the Napoli club during his time there, from 1984-1991, which assured him godlike status in the city.

This video shows fans gathered at a mural in Naples’ Quartieri Spagnoli, where they sang, chanted and lit flares.

Maradona died at his home in Buenos Aires, of a reported heart attack. He was 60 years old. Credit: Mario Pala via Storyful