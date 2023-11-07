Flares Illuminate Night Sky Near Gaza's Shifa Hospital

Gaza City’s night sky was lit up on November 6, with video showing flares above an area near the Shifa hospital, where the Israel Defense Forces have claimed Hamas has located “command and control centers”. Hamas denies this.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said ground forces were “deepening the pressure on Gaza City" overnight, according to the Times of Israel.

Video by local journalist Hamdan Dahdouh shows flares in Gaza, near the hospital site, where tens of thousands of people are sheltering.

The Wall Street Journal cited the Israeli military as saying the flares were used “in an effort to get civilians seeking refuge at Gaza’s largest medical facility to leave.”

Palestinian health officials said one person was killed in an explosion at the hospital site overnight. Credit: Hamdan Dahdouh via Storyful