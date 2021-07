Flaming debris from the Dixie Fire fell onto a California highway in Quincy as the nearby fire forced road closures.

This video shared by the Quincy California Highway Patrol, who said they took it on July 18, shows rolling debris on Highway 70.

The Dixie Fire had grown to 30,074 acres and was 15 percent contained as of the morning of July 19, according to CALFIRE. Credit: California Highway Patrol – Quincy via Storyful