Flames Tower as Firefighters Battle to Contain 189,000-Acre Lionshead Fire

Firefighters battled to contain the massive Lionshead Fire in Oregon on September 17. On Thursday, the fire was over 189,000 acres in size and at 10 percent containment.

Over 1,000 firefighting personnel were engaging the blaze, which started a month before by lightning strikes. The fire was 14 miles west of Warm Springs in the state’s Jefferson County.

Fires were burning more than one million acres across the Pacific Northwest, according to firefighting authorities. The Lionshead Fire was one of several fires burning in the state that was over 100,000 acres, including the 170,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire, the 137,000-acre Riverside Fire and the 128,000-acre Archie Creek Fire.

Video posted to Instagram by Austin Smith Jr on September 16 shows tall licks of fire burning trees at the fireground. Credit: Austin Smith Jr via Storyful