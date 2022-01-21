Flames Tower During Intense Wildfire in Texas's Bastrop State Park

Firefighting authorities released dramatic footage of large flames towering from a wildfire that flared up in Texas’ Bastrop State Park on January 18.

This video, filmed by Bastrop County Emergency Services, shows flames and smoke plumes as emergency crews attend the scene.

As of Thursday, January 20, the Rolling Pines Fire reached 813 acres and was at 70 percent containment, according to local officials.

Media reports citing authorities said an official cause for the fire had not yet been confirmed, but it was believed a prescribed burn may have escaped its boundaries. Credit: Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 via Storyful