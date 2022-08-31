Flames and Smoke Swirl From Growing Rum Creek Fire in Oregon

Merlin, Oregon’s Rum Creek fire, which was reported to have burned nearly 14,000 acres by Wednesday, August 31, grew several hundred acres overnight, according to officials.

The fire, which officials reported had burned 13,994 acres (21.9 square miles) by Wednesday, was at one percent containment.

County officials issued evacuation alerts for people in the area.

Video posted by Oregon Forestry, which was said to be filmed Tuesday night in Josephine County, shows a fire whirl amid the blaze. Oregon Forestry said the footage “provides a glimpse at the tough conditions firefighters are facing” as they work to contain the Rum Creek fire. Credit: Oregon Forestry via Storyful