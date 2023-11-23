Flames and Smoke Rise After Vehicle Explosion at US-Canada Border

The FBI in Buffalo, New York, said it was investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between US and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, November 22.

The City of Niagara Falls in New York said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the United States, WIVB reported. All four international border crossings between the US and Canada in Western New York were closed following the explosion, according to local reports.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York State Police were working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into the state, and said she was traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders. Credit: Chorkor Millionaire via Storyful