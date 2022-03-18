Flames Rage Near Abilene as Eastland Complex Fire Grows in Central Texas

Flames swept fast over farmland near Abilene, Texas, on Thursday evening, March 18, as four wildfires – collectively called the Eastland Complex by fire officials – raged through Eastland County.

This footage was released by the Spring Fire Department, which said its crews were battling the blaze overnight into Friday morning, alongside firefighters from across the state.

By Friday afternoon, the Eastland Complex had grown to more than 45,000 acres (70 square miles) and was 4-percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Credit: Spring Fire Department via Storyful