Flames Light Up Night Sky as Deadly Fairview Fire Grows in California

The deadly Fairview fire burning in Riverside County, California, reached 4,500 acres and was five percent contained as of Tuesday, September 6, according to Cal Fire.

On Monday, Cal Fire confirmed two civilian fatalities and one civilian injury and said seven structures had been destroyed.

Evacuation orders remained in place for surrounding areas on Wednesday.

This footage, uploaded to Instagram, shows fire flames lighting up the night sky in Hemet, California. Credit: Outer Shield Roofing via Storyful