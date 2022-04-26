Flagstaff Homes Engulfed by Tunnel Fire

Firefighters worked to contain the Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff, Arizona, as the blaze spread across an area of 33 square miles as of Tuesday, April 26.

Reporter Marissa Sarbak says this video shows the scene on Monsoon Road on the outskirts of Flagstaff on Monday. Sarbak tweeted: “This was someone’s home, before the Tunnel Fire.”

Officials said 420 firefighters were battling the 21,215-acre blaze, which was at 20 percent containment on Tuesday morning.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency for the incident on April 21. Credit: Marissa Sarbak via Storyful

