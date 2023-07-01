Flagstaff Firefighters Discover Four Separate Wildfires Near Coconino National Forest

Flagstaff Fire Department and other firefighting agencies attended four separate fires early on Friday, June 30, the department said.

Crews responded to the first fire, off old East route 66, at 3:21 am on Friday morning, the department said.

Once the first fire was controlled, crews noticed two additional fires burning nearby. Additional resources were called, and one incoming crew spotted a fourth fire.

Summit Fire and Medical and Highlands Fire were called in to assist before crews from the U.S Forest Service took over command just before 7 am.

The cause of the fires was unknown, Flagstaff Fire Department said. Flagstaff is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, the department added.

This means residents are prohibited from igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, subject to specific exemptions. Credit: Flagstaff Fire Department via Storyful