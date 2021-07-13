Flags and Messages of Support Posted on Defaced Rashford Mural in Manchester

People in the Manchester suburb of Withington posted messages of support and England flags on a mural of Marcus Rashford that was defaced with graffiti after he missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties during Sunday’s game, to give Italy a 3-2 win on penalties.

The players received a barrage of racist abuse on social media afterwards, which was condemned by the England team, the FA, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a statement, 23-year-old Rashford, who’s from Withington, said: “The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears.”

Footage shared by Keye Olatunde shows people sticking messages on the mural. Credit: Keye Olatunde via Storyful