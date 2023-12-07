Fla. Flight Diverted, Police Called After Passenger Reportedly Says the Word ‘Bomb’ During Argument
“Ladies and gentlemen, I apologize for messing up your travel plans,” the man who caused the plane to land told passengers as he was arrested
An Air Transat pilot was "unable to continue his duties" due to a nosebleed, and replaced by a captain traveling with his family on vacation.
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann of the Toronto Police Service.In a news release Wednesday, police said they are seeking four suspects — three men and one woman — in the assault of the officer and retail robbery.Police said the four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue ne
Two men were charged with the murder of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in a court in Roseau, Dominica Wednesday morning.Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder briefly appeared in the courtroom, both in handcuffs. Snyder appeared to have severe burns on his arm and leg. Neither entered a plea.The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found in a burnt-out car last Friday in Dominica, the Caribbean island nation where the couple had lived since 1997.Lehrer, origi
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
The trial to determine what damages former President Donald Trump's personal attorney will have to pay the two women is set to start Monday.
Hamas deliberately shot women in their genitals, the United Nations has heard, amid rising anger at the silence around sexual violence during the Oct 7 massacre.
A Surrey RCMP officer abused his power to search police databases for information on a troubled 19-year-old sex worker and her mother, then appeared at their home under false pretences to pursue a sexual relationship with the teenager, a B.C. court heard Wednesday.When they first met in 2014, Cpl. Peter Leckie knew the young woman had recently experienced the murder of her father, a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and entry into the sex trade, she said in a victim impact statement."
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will not attend tonight's annual community Menorah lighting at City Hall after saying the event had shifted toward a more political nature. "It has come to my attention late in the day that tomorrow's community Menorah lighting event — something I have looked forward to attending over the years — has been repositioned as an event to support Israel," read a statement from Gondek posted to X. Gondek said that when she asked to speak at the event weeks ago, it was to brin
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter for the first time, citing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas. In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current…
Bystanders grabbed the accused would-be robber until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
He held a weapon to one woman during the rape in New Mexico, prosecutors say.
Rare criminal charges laid against two 12-year-old girls are prompting questions about safety on Edmonton's transit system.Two 12-year-old girls have been charged with aggravated assault following a violent attack at an Edmonton transit station late last month that left a woman in critical condition, police said in a news release Monday.The 55-year-old victim, who police say was "assaulted to the point of unconsciousness" on the Coliseum LRT platform, remains in hospital with significant head an
A retired Roman Catholic priest on P.E.I. has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a teenage boy in the 1990s.Maurice Joseph Praught, 70, entered the plea in a Charlottetown courtroom Tuesday morning. He was arrested in 2022 following an RCMP investigation after the Diocese of Charlottetown reported the allegations to police. He was initially charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault, but the
The adoptive parents’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man suspected of killing his parents in San Antonio and four others in Austin in a violent trail of separate attacks had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous misdemeanor domestic violence arrest, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, Shane James, 34, also had been confronted by deputies for a mental health call when he was naked at his parents’ home, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference in the San Antonio area. But deputies did not ar
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Family of a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of murder say the officer held hands and shared a bed with the man who was shot and killed. Bernie Herman, 55, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two men are not related. Braden Herman’s body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park, on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask. The officer's wife, Janice Herman, testified Tuesday that Braden Herman came
A Thunder Bay police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an investigation that lasted about two years. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released news of the charges against Staff Sgt. Mike Dimini on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation focused on incidents that allegedly occurred in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.Dimini has been released from custody and is set to appear in court in January. In April 2022, fo
She was found inside her truck, with the engine still running, investigators said.
Authorities rescued people from raging rivers and roads submerged by high waters in the Pacific Northwest and continued to investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in Oregon creeks this week as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the region. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people by helicopter from flooded areas Tuesday and the conditions also closed rail links, schools and roads in some areas and shattered daily rainfall and temperature records in Washington state. Amtrak said that no passenger trains will be running between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until Thursday because of a landslide.