FL could pay attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is turning heads again over his decision to privately fly nearly 50 asylum-seeking migrants in Texas to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard back in September. This time, it’s over costs Florida taxpayers are expected to pay for state officials, including the Governor, to legally defend themselves in court over the headline-making move. “We take what happens at the southern border very seriously, unlike some,” Governor DeSantis said back in September after taking credit for the controversial flights.