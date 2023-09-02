'How can we fix this?': Kansas City advocates use music to heal, call for an end to violence

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe only way to beat Donald Trump in a primary, Republican strategist Mike Murphy told me recently, is for someone else to win Iowa and New Hampshire. (He hastened to add that it probably has to be the same person winning both states—a complicating factor, to be sure.)As we enter September, it is perhaps time to be reminded that there is no national Republican primary election day. Instead, it’s 56 elections (every state, plus Washingto