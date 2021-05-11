How These Five Women Are Helping With A Gift Of Kindness Amid The COVID-19 Second Wave
As India continues to be in the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, several women have responded to the pandemic. They have combined thoughtful innovation with an undying spirit to reach out to people by leveraging social media, messaging apps and digital platforms.
We bring you stories of five such women who are battling from the sidelines by encouraging volunteers of plasma donors, ventilators and oxygen cylinder providers in their endeavours.
These are stories of hope; of real people whose initiatives are rooted in thoughts for communities across India. This might just inspire you to replicate such a model of empathy in your own vicinity. In a dire situation like this, this could be your gift of kindness. Small gifts of kindness could go a long way to make the world a better place.
(Video produced and edited by Nang Tanvi)