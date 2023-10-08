Five things to know about the Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel
Just 500 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas launched its surprise assault on Saturday. This is what you need to know about the multi-pronged attack.
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war” and called for a mass mobilization of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war practically 50 years to the day. Follow our live updates.
Hundreds have been killed in Israel and Gaza, and thousands more are injured after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday. View on euronews
STORY: British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released and returned to London last year, nearly six years after she was arrested in Tehran, said she spent her whole time in prison with Mohammadi.The Nobel committee said the prize honored those behind recent unprecedented demonstrations in Iran and called for the release of Mohammadi, 51, who has campaigned for three decades for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty."I am very thrilled," Zaghari-Ratcliffe said at an event at the British opposition Labour Party's annual women's conference in northern England, paying tribute to Mohammadi's "fearless fighting for freedom"."I think it will also shine a light on the plight of us as Iranian women, so it will be good for everyone, for all of us," she added."Iran, which has called the country's recent protests Western-led subversion, accused the Nobel committee of meddling and politicising the issue of human rights.
Investors are closely watching events in Israel as a geopolitical risk to markets, with some expectation the violence could prompt a move into safe haven assets. Gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas entered Israel in an unprecedented attack on Saturday. Western countries, led by the United States, denounced the attack and pledged support for Israel.
A car bomb planted by Ukrainian partisans has killed the local head of Vladimir Putin’s political party in an occupied town in southern Ukraine.
STORY: Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing more than 250 people and escaping with dozens of hostages.More than 230 Gazans were also killed when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her corpse.
