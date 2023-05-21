Five people arrested after drug and illegal firearmsbust in a home, Winston-Salem police said
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of construction projects throughout the state, including a pair of large water endeavors that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. For the past decade, California officials have pursued the water projects in the drought-prone state. One would construct a giant tunnel to carry large amounts of water beneath the natural
Ahead of the screening, the festival surprised the audience with a highlight reel of Ford's legendary career. Get the full breakdown of the event in this video.
For patients in some US states, the lack of Medicaid expansion could mean a life or death difference. See how this issue is affecting cancer care.
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont., late Friday evening. Police officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP said in a release. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The suspect fled before officers got there, OPP said. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced. OPP issued a public s
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
An attorney representing the groom said the driver's boss had a habit of organizing work parties where too much alcohol was served.
William Leslie Arnold killed his parents in 1958, burying them in the yard. After escaping from prison, he fled to Australia and became a family man.
(Bloomberg) -- Saturday’s “What the Folkstival” outdoor concert was meant to kick off in the early afternoon in a Beijing suburb near the airport, with 10 live acts, including foreign performers, playing “acoustic music to soothe your soul.” Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighHedge Funds’ Ultra-Bearish Oil Bets Signal US Recession AngstIt never began. Near booths selling barbecue skewer
A man has died after being attacked by a dog at an address in Greater Manchester, police said.
An 11-year-old boy who went missing from southwest Saskatchewan late Friday afternoon has been found and the multi-organization search for him called off. Coronach RCMP had said the boy was last seen around 5 p.m. CST at a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina. Police said their search efforts began immediately after the boy was reported missing and continued throughout the night. An RCMP news release Saturday evening said he was located safe. At the time
Her girlfriend’s body was found face down on the shoulder of a parkway connecting Baltimore to Washington, D.C., prosecutors say.
Lawyers for the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer east of Ottawa say the shooting was not an "ambush" as police have characterized it. In the early morning hours of May 11, Sgt. Eric Mueller and two of his colleagues responded to a home in Bourget, Ont., after someone reported hearing a gunshot, the OPP said. Within minutes of their arrival, the OPP said all three officers were shot by someone at the home. The officers were taken to hospital in Ottawa. Mueller die
Jonathan Hogg, 37, was found by officers on Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester,with serious injuries shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday, following a dog attack. Officers subsequently searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man will spend at least about eight more years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death during an act of domestic violence in 2020. Stephen Alexander Beckett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He received an automatic life sentence on Tuesday. According to an agreed statement of facts, Beckett called police to his home on April 2, 2020, and told the 911 dispatcher "that someone needed to come arrest him as he had killed his girlfriend." Beckett lat
(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani fended off accusations he’s failed to fully comply with his legal duty to produce records and other evidence for two Georgia election workers who are suing him for defamation after becoming targets of 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories he promoted.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy’s Surprise G-7 Stop Unnerves Critical Brazilian LeaderZelenskiy Signals Bakhmut Falling, Russian Casualties HighHedge Funds’ Ultra-Bearish Oil Bets Signal US Recession AngstDuring a ne
Darnell Fulton, 39, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to commit forced labor, the Department of Justice said.