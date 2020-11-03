Five-Year-Old Sheriff Rides Out on Trusty Steed in Albuquerque

The youngest sheriff in Albuquerque has found an ideal partner in the shape of Gus, a Shetland pony.

Footage by Alan D. Chastain shows his five-year-old son AJ expertly riding Gus, his pistol draw and ready.

Speaking to Storyful, Chastain, an equine veterinarian, said he acquired Gus after agreeing to perform a medical procedure on the horse at no cost to his client on the condition that he could buy the animal once it was no longer needed.

“The horse is now seven, and the boy is five…They’ve been together for more than four years,” he said. Credit: Alan D. Chastain via Storyful