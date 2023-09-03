Five hospitalized, including child, after crash near 59th Ave and Thomas Rd
Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road Saturday afternoon.
Three other motorcyclists were seriously hurt in the crash on U.S. 220 in Rockingham County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The revamp brings slimmer headlights, a new display for rear passengers, and longer range, but will cost more in China where it goes on sale before the US.
The radical Tesla Cybertruck was revealed in 2019 and has suffered multiple delays.
Some Ottawa families are worried about how their children will get to class after the company in charge of busing cancelled hundreds of routes just days before the start of the school year.The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) said it had to cancel 300 bus routes serving the two English-language school boards because it couldn't hire enough drivers. That leaves roughly 7,600 students scrambling to find alternative ways to school.OSTA is handing out OC Transpo vouchers to affected in
An early-morning collision prompted an hours-long closure of Highway 17 between Deep River, Ont., and Mattawa, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police provided an update at 9:30 a.m. saying the highway had just reopened in both directions.OPP Const. Shawn Peever said the single-vehicle collision occurred in the United Townships of Head, Clara and Maria at about 2 a.m. Friday. A lone occupant was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."They were trapped and extricated by the
A TikTok influencer, branded “self-obsessed” by a judge, and her mother have been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 31 years and 26 years respectively for ambushing and then murdering two men during a high-speed car chase. YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari, 24, wiped away tears in the dock at Leicester Crown Court as she and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were sentenced by Judge Timothy Spencer KC on Friday for their involvement in the killing of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February last year.
Renfrew – Two accidents on Highway 17 almost exactly 24 hours apart saw the trans-Canada closed with detours in place and have resulted in multiple serious injuries and the death of one individual. Both accidents were reported by police as occurring shortly after 3:20. The collision on Monday afternoon left one individual dead and five seriously injured. According to the police report from the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, a 44-year-old driver of one of two vehicles involve
A car and an ambulance were engulfed in flames after an incident in which bullets were fired
STORY: The plane on which Yevgeny Prigozhin was travelling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed killing all 10 people on board on August 23, including two other top Wagner figures, Prigozhin's four bodyguards and a crew of three.At the crash site near the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region, there was no sign of the remains of the Embraer Legacy 600 jet, footage obtained by Reuters showed on Friday (September 1).All that remained was a makeshift stone memorial of four boulders to the mercenary chief surrounded by red carnations and a Wagner flag flying on a pole made from a tree branch.The flag sports a white skull surrounded by the words "PMC Wagner Group" in both English and Russian.The cause of the crash is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters shortly after the crash that they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.The plane crashed exactly two months since Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny that shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin's Russia.The Kremlin said on Wednesday (August 30) that investigators were considering the possibility that the plane carrying Prigozhin was downed on purpose, the first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.
HALIFAX — Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew. The MD-11 passenger jet plunged into the waters near Peggy's Cove on Sept. 2, 1998, during a flight from New York to Geneva, Switzerland. In a statement, Houston extends the “deepest sympathies of all Nova Scotians to the families and loved ones of the victims.” Houston also notes the massive search effort involving large numbers of local resident
A Tesla has caused chaos for more than nine hours on an A-road after it broke down mid-turn and could not be moved.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor said on Friday it will recall 169,000 U.S. vehicles to replace rearview cameras and update software and is taking a $270 million charge to address the callback. The Detroit automaker in May issued a recall of 422,000 vehicles in the United States because the rearview camera display might fail following an earlier camera recall in January of 462,000 vehicles worldwide. Many vehicles have been in multiple recalls for the same issue.
An uninsured driver returned to the scene of a car crash to grab a holiday suitcase from his vehicle while people were still trapped in another, a court heard.
This is the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, and it previews a whole line of BMWs products to come.
A man charged with attempted murder who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Oregon while fully shackled was arrested Friday after he was found floundering in a muddy pond. Christopher Pray was found buried up to the armpits in the pond in Portland, the Oregon State Police said. The Oregon State Police are investigating how Pray managed to escape on Wednesday as he was being taken to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
The UK car industry seems to be motoring. In July, 76,451 passenger vehicles rolled off factory lines, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders – 31pc up on the same month last year. British carmakers are on course to deliver 860,000 units in 2023, an 11pc annual rise.
BMW expects to sell more cars in China this year despite a local price war in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, and muted demand overall, the luxury carmaker's chief financial officer (CFO) said at the IAA car show in Munich. In his first interview since becoming finance chief in May, Walter Mertl told Reuters that BMW had been able to grow 3.7% in China in the first half, faster than the world's top auto market as a whole, and expected this trend to continue. "We are assuming, and we are seeing this at the moment, that we will sell more this year than last year," Mertl said with regard to China, adding that the price war was predominantly affecting the cheaper segments of the auto market, where BMW is not active.