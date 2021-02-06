Five EU states receive first shipments of Astrazeneca vaccine
Austria, France and Germany are going to restrict the jab to the under 65s because they have safety concerns following the vaccine's trials.
They are not trained as sports psychologists, but Johnny Gaudreau's teammates say they know the reason for his stunning reversal of fortunes this season with the Calgary Flames. After all, self-belief is essential for any offensive-minded player to succeed at the NHL level, regardless of past accomplishments and eye-popping statistics. "I think he's having fun, and he's got confidence," Flames centre Sean Monahan says of his diminutive linemate. "Johnny is going to get looks, night in and night out. When they're going in, you get that feel in your game where you want to be that guy." The Flames need Gaudreau to be that guy if they hope to qualify for the playoffs in the star-studded NHL North Division. "You can just see the confidence," says Calgary captain Mark Giordano. "Everyone sort of laughs about that, but even the best players need that confidence, and you can tell he's feeling it. "He's finding those spots where you need to be to put the puck in the net — and then when he's getting the opportunity, it's going in." WATCH | Gaudreau scores game-winner to help Flames beat Habs: Is it ever. Gaudreau opened the 2020-21 season with a nine-game point streak. He is tied with Elias Lindholm for the team-lead in scoring with six goals and 11 points heading into Saturday's clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Not bad for a guy coming off a first-round playoff loss to Dallas in which he failed to collect a single even-strength point in six appearances. The understated swagger is back for the man they call Johnny Hockey. "I just feel really comfortable," the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Gaudreau said this week, clearly not wanting to heap praise upon himself. "I feel good." The Boston College product struggled for much of last season amid a near-constant chorus of trade rumours. A former Hart Trophy nominee, Gaudreau saw his production drop from 99 points in 2018-19 to a career low of 58 points in 2019-20. Gaudreau's six-year, $40-million US contract expires in the summer of 2022. He is not expected to re-sign in Calgary. The reasons? Well, his apprehension boarding airplanes is well-known, and NHL teams in Western Canada are forced to fly much more than teams on the eastern seaboard of the United States. His fiancée Stephanie works as a nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Gaudreau's tight-knit family lives about 70 km away in Salem, N.J. Regardless of whether Calgary chooses to trade Gaudreau before his contract ends or hold on, his re-emergence is welcome news for Flames fans enduring a brutal mid-winter cold snap. "He's just one of those players that when he gets hot and he gets confident, there's no real way for the other team to stop him," Giordano says. "We have got to keep that going. It's nice to watch." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo highlights hockey's Black trailblazers: A fourth-round pick of the Flames in 2011, Gaudreau is not exactly known for his backchecking prowess. But Flames head coach Geoff Ward says No. 13 arrived in training camp this season with a renewed focus on keeping the puck out of his own net. "I think he and his entire line are dialled into what they are doing defensively," Ward says. "And I think that detail is allowing them to play with the puck more." A staple on Calgary's No. 1 power-play unit, Gaudreau has three goals and three assists with the man advantage. "The power-play has been productive early for us, and he's a main guy on the power-play," Ward said. "So I think both those things are giving him a lot of confidence. I think they're allowing him to get more puck touches. And then as a result, when he gets time and space with the puck, he can usually do things with it. "It's been a great start."
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund slumped to another Bundesliga defeat, 2-1 in Freiburg to lose more ground in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday. Quick-fire goals from Jeong Woo-yeong in the 49th minute and an own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in the 52nd saw the visitors lose their eighth game in 20 rounds and drop three points behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth, the last qualifying place for Europe’s premier competition. The 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko’s 76th-minute strike came too late for Dortmund. “We again made mistakes that shouldn't happen,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said after their third defeat in four league games. LEVERKUSEN RESPONDS Leverkusen's 5-2 win over Stuttgart was capped by new signing Demarai Gray’s first goal on his Bundesliga debut after switching from Leicester. Kerem Demirbay scored twice to put Leverkusen on course before Sasa Kalajdzic pulled one back in the 50th. Leon Bailey made it 3-1 though there were justified complaints from Stuttgart that Timothy Fosu-Mensah should have been penalized for hand-ball at the other end. The Dutch defender stopped Kalajdzic’s effort with his arm. Bailey, Patrik Schick and Moussa Diaby were involved before the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz headed Leverkusen’s fourth, and Gray killed the game in the 84th after Kalajdzic scored his second. “We had to win,” Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said after his team bounced back from three successive defeats. COLOGNE'S DERBY DELIGHT Two goals from Elvis Rexhbeçaj — early in each half — led Cologne over Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 in the Rhine derby. Gladbach star Florian Neuhaus pulled one back but a botched backpass from Stefan Lainer gifted Rexhbeçaj for what proved to be the winner. Cologne moved four points clear of the relegation zone after its first back-to-back wins this season, while Gladbach missed the chance to move above Dortmund and keep pace with Leverkusen. Gladbach remained seventh, behind Dortmund on goal difference. MUSTAFI IN THE DEEP END Former Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi made his Schalke debut despite not training with the team after joining from Arsenal, but his new team lost at home to second-placed Leipzig 3-0. Schalke remained last and a firm candidate for relegation with just one win and eight points from 20 games. “If we play with concentration and engagement we can have hope,” Mustafi said. WOLFSBURG WINS, UNION LOSES Wolfsburg consolidated third place by beating Augsburg 2-0, and Mainz boosted its chances of survival by downing 10-man Union Berlin 1-0. Union defender Nico Schlotterbeck conceded a penalty that Moussa Niakhaté converted in the first half, before he was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second. “We're not doing these little things right at the moment,” Union coach Urs Fischer said after his third loss in four games without a win. BAYERN'S UNHAPPY DELAY Bayern Munich, which consolidated its lead beating Hertha Berlin1-0 on Friday, was forced to wait overnight for its flight to Doha, Qatar, for the Club World Cup after missing a midnight cutoff for flying from Berlin Brandenburg Airport. “Incomprehensible” said former Bayern president Uli Hoeness, who was unhappy the team wasn't granted an exemption to night flight restrictions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — There was one other time when this year’s Super Bowl teams, the Chiefs and Buccaneers, closed out the season in Tampa. The NFL and football fans around the world can only hope Sunday’s showdown turns out better than that one. Fans of the NFL Films’ Football Follies will recognize the footage from the Chiefs-Bucs game played on the last weekend of the 1979 regular season. A torrential rainstorm hit Tampa Stadium, flooding the field and the stairwells in the stands, and leading to a comedy of errors and some virtually unwatchable football. The totals: seven fumbles, seven turnovers, four first downs for the Chiefs, one 7-yard loss by Bucs kicker Neil O’Donoghue, who tried, unsuccessfully, to scoop up a bad snap and run for a first down. O’Donoghue made up for it. His 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the winner. Final: Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 0. Some Bucs celebrated in the slop at midfield as though they’d won the Super Bowl. In fact, they had clinched the NFC Central title for the franchise’s first playoff berth -- only two short seasons after ending a record streak of 26 straight losses over the team’s first two years. Note: There is rain in the forecast for Sunday, but the weather is expected to clear before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. POOL REPORTS The Chiefs held a Saturday morning walk-through before boarding an afternoon flight to Tampa. They are without linebackers/assistant outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, coach Andy Reid’s son. The position coach was involved Thursday night in a multi-vehicle accident that injured two young children, and did not make the trip. Running back Darwin Thompson, who missed Friday’s practice with an illness, participated in the walk-through. Backup centre Daniel Kilgore returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing the league’s safety protocols. Left tackle Eric Fisher, who tore an Achilles tendon in the AFC championship game, was on the sideline with his left leg on a scooter. “He’s a part of the team,” Andy Reid said. “We got a lot of the guys that are a part of it and we ask them to come out. Fish is a big part of it. I mean, he’s a reliable guy and he’s been here a long time.” ___ Centres OF ATTENTION Tampa Bay’s Ryan Jensen has spent all season building a solid rapport with Tom Brady, making for a smooth centre/quarterback relationship. Jensen’s confidence as an eight-year NFL veteran has come in handy, and it’s no surprise he thinks highly of his performance this season. He was asked earlier in the week leading up to the Super Bowl who he thought the top three centres in the league are, and acknowledged it was “a hard question” to answer. “In my opinion, Corey Linsley from Green Bay had a phenomenal year,” Jensen said. “He played lights out. It’s pretty obvious with being first-team All-Pro.” OK, next? “Frank Ragnow from Detroit,” Jensen said. “I know he had a really good year also.” And No. 3? “You know, obviously, I want to put me in the top three,” Jensen said. “I feel like I had a pretty good year and I felt like I’ve stacked a couple of good years. So, I think that’s going to be my top three right around there.” For the record, Linsley was selected as the centre on The Associated Press All-Pro Team, as Jensen mentioned. Making the second team were Ragnow and Indianapolis’ Ryan Kelly. Jensen, however, didn’t receive a vote from the national panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. ___ UNBEATEN NO LONGER Alabama quarterback Mac Jones went through the Crimson's Tide's national championship season without losing. On Friday night, Jones wasn't so successful. At the American Cornhole League Super Hole event, ACL professional Matt Guy and former quarterback Doug Flutie took down ACL pro Devon Harbough and Jones. “Loved being a part of this. I came into this hoping to follow up on what Sam Darnold did last year” Jones said, referring to last year's champion in the inaugural Super Hole. "I will be back. Hopefully not against Matt Guy, that guy is unstoppable.” Flutie, the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner for Boston College, was fortunate to team with Guy. “All my practice this week was well worth it” said Flutie, who practiced with Guy since Monday, bringing his own Cornhole boards. Flutie and even sent Guy a text Monday night letting him know he had just hit 10 straight shots. “This was by far the best event I have taken part in. Cornhole is just flat-out addicting.” ___ AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak Jr. and Barry Wilner and National Writer Eddie Pells contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Lennise Germany’s personal and professional lives were twisted, tangled and turned upside down in a matter of minutes last year. Germany was sitting in a hospital room with her husband and their 12-year-old son when she got an email that forced her small catering company to temporarily close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. What should have been gut-wrenching news barely caused Germany to flinch because doctors had just diagnosed her son with cancer. No pivot on the planet could make her situation seem anything but dire. “All of us would be lying if we said we didn’t have some level of fear,” she said. The months-long hiatus ended up being a blessing for Germany because it gave her the freedom to focus on her son’s health and be on hand for countless rounds of chemotherapy, often every day of the week. Now, Germany gets to give back to some of those same healthcare workers. Her company, Livy O’s Catering, was awarded a contract to provide food for a pregame tailgate for 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers invited to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. The deal was a result of NFL Business Connect, which helps developing companies owned by women, minorities and veterans navigate the Super Bowl procurement process and land deals connected to the big game. Business Connect spent the last 15 months helping Tampa-area owners prepare for this week, and much like the NFL - and just about everyone else - had to make significant shifts amid the pandemic. Instead of the typical eight or nine in-person sessions designed to help businesses learn how to best write a Request For Proposal and teach them how to get the most out of social media, Business Connect turned to virtual meetings. And instead of the usual hundreds of subcontracts up for grabs relating to the Super Bowl, there were far fewer. So the goal was the same, although the approach was quite different. “We had to adjust,” said Stephanie Swanz, owner of empaMamas. “We weren’t even sure the Super Bowl was going to happen, and if it did, in what capacity. We were playing this whole thing by ear.” Swanz attended all those virtual meetings, spending 60 to 90 minutes on every Zoom call or webinar, and was impressive enough to be offered a chance to provide snack boxes to Super Bowl workers. But Swanz had to turn down the invitation because her two restaurants inside the ultra-popular Armature Works eatery have been so busy in recent weeks. “I’m sure the Super Bowl and this whole experience here in Tampa would be much different had it not been a time of COVID,” Swanz said. More than 1,200 businesses in the Tampa area applied to Business Connect, most of them hoping to land a special events contract with the NFL or, at the very least, expand networking reach and develop skills that could lead to greater business success. Only 714 of those met basic eligibility requirements, and just 208 were selected to participate in the program. Of those businesses chosen during the pandemic, only one changed ownership and dropped out of the eligibility pool. “The reality is all these businesses know what they do for a living,” said B.J. Waymer, who runs NFL Business Connect. “What we try to do is just add something to their tool kit.” And most gained a new perspective from the process. “It was definitely a very worrisome time if you’re an entrepreneur and you invested so much time and so much effort into your business,” said Jessica Eckley, partner and CEO of Crackerjack Media, a public relations and marketing agency that won the bid to work with the host committee. “We’ve made some great connections, people we’ll undoubtedly work with again coming out of this. “I think that’s been one of our key takeaways. Not just how can we benefit from this Super Bowl and this immediate time frame, but how can we support each other and continue to drive business to each other and support each other.” Germany welcomed support from anyone and everyone. When her catering company was allowed to reopen, she scrapped her usual weddings and banquets and pitched to charter schools and private schools. She landed 10 new contracts for the school years, deals that kept the business afloat. Her business had been eyeing a Super Bowl contract for months and knew that would help. But it was never a given, especially when it looked like the season was teetering at times and when it was clear that coronavirus issues and social distancing rules would limit crowds and stadium capacity. “It was definitely a roller-coaster of, ‘It’s not gonna happen. OK, it’s happening. OK, it’s not gonna happen. OK, it’s happening. And then finally, oh, shoot, it’s happening soon,’” Germany said. She secured a letter of agreement last month and started preparing for the most ardent order of her catering career. Even though she had worked with the Department of Agriculture as well as the city, the county and the state, none of those compared to the NFL. “We’ve got to be even better than good. We’ve got to be great — and in every area of service,” she said. “For the NFL, everything’s got to be on a level that is skyrocketed to the moon and still has to be this tiptop, perfect thing.” She has everyone pitching in — friends, relatives and all six of her children. They have a motto for the week, one Germany never imagined would ever happen again that devastating day in the hospital. “It’s going to be fun. No matter how crazy this is about to be, it’s going to be fun,” she said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Bayern Munich has slammed local flight authorities in Berlin for a seven-hour delay to the team’s departure to Qatar for the Club World Cup after failing to meet a midnight cutoff for flying. Bayern board member and former president Uli Hoeneß said on Saturday it was a “scandal without end” that the authorities in Brandenburg refused permission for takeoff around midnight on Friday. The players and team officials were ready for take off but the Bundesliga leaders were forced to wait until 7 a.m. Saturday to leave, despite having moved their game on Friday ahead by 30 minutes to facilitate the planned 11:15 p.m. departure. “Because of the unscheduled overnight stay, the crew had to be changed and the plane had to make a stopover in Munich. From there, the plane took off for Doha at 9:15 a.m.,” the club said. Bayern did not say why clearance for take off had been denied, but the recently opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) has a ban on flights from midnight to 5 a.m. to reduce disruption to local residents. The only exceptions to this rule are for emergencies, postal flights, and government flights, the Brandenburg Ministry for Infrastructure said in a statement on Saturday. “These regulations apply to everyone and must be observed by the responsible authorities,” the ministry said. “The request for take off clearance for flight QR7402 was made after midnight, at 0:03 a.m., to the responsible German air traffic control. As a result, with a view to the night flight restrictions at BER, German air traffic control did not give take off clearance,” the ministry said. The ministry said a further application made later in the night for an exemption to the night flight restrictions “could not be granted” as these are only made “if there is a significant public interest that makes the flight necessary or the flight is necessary for the maintenance of public safety and order.” Hoeness told Bavarian broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk it was a “impudence that the team couldn’t fly off for such an important (tournament) due to a few minutes. It’s incomprehensible.” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also furious over the delay. “We feel totally mucked about by the responsible people of the Brandenburg political authorities,” Rummenigge told the Bild tabloid. “The authorities don’t realize what they’ve done to our team.” The flight time from Munich to Doha, Qatar is usually 5 hours, 40 minutes. The team reported that the “journey was difficult” but they landed safely in Doha. Coronavirus tests were administered at the airport, and the players then went straight to their hotel. Bayern is due to play Egyptian team Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semifinals on Monday and is eying reaching the final on Thursday. “It’s the grand finale after the Champions League,” player Thomas Müller said. “We want to crown ourselves.” Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were not among the 22 players travelling due to coronavirus infections. Bayern coach Hansi Flick said it was more likely that Goretzka would be able to rejoin the squad in time for the final. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Someone will make history Sunday in a Super Bowl so filled with storylines it would fill a season of TV programming. Tom Brady, already the true Game of Thrones king, going for a seventh ring. Patrick Mahomes, the apparent heir to the quarterbacking summit, seeking a second in a row with Kansas City — something no team has done since Brady led New England to the double in the 2003 and ’04 seasons. Brady, 43 is in his 10th NFL title game, but with a new outfit, the Buccaneers — who happen to call Tampa home. Yes, Tampa, Florida, where the Super Bowl is being played this year. Pirates of the Caribbean make port: No host team has ever played in the big one in its home stadium. “There’s a lot that comes along with the Super Bowl,” says Rob Gronkowski, the three-time champion tight end who came out of retirement to reunite with Brady. "There’s a lot that comes along with this week. I’ve been there before. I’ve experienced it all before. But just having it at home, cutting out the travel, knowing where you can stay, where your friends can stay, where you family can stay, it just makes it a lot easier to have it at your home stadium, big time.” Add in two sixty-something head coaches, K ansas City's Andy Reid and Tampa Bay's Bruce Arians, both offensive masterminds as comfortable with today's high-scoring, creative NFL attacks as all those kid coaches who are all the rage. “There’s nobody that would ever say a bad thing about B.A., he’s just so endearing to everybody and I think everyone wants to win for him,” Brady says of Arians, the kind of praise the quarterback rarely used about his previous head coach. “He’s got almost like a father figure kind of role in the building and it’s because everyone loves him so much,” Chiefs unanimous All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce says of Reid. “He’s got an unbelievable way of getting the best out of everybody that is relating to all different aspects and all different forms of life.” Don't forget the defences, which could easily be ignored with all the dynamism on both offences. Tampa has probably the best set of linebackers in the NFL with Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David and Devin White, studs up front in Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, and an ever-improving secondary. KC has All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones — and a co-ordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, who doesn't back off. “I’ve played for a lot of coaches in high school and college,” Clark notes, “and I’m not saying they were bad, but I’m not saying their intentions were to bring out the best in players. I can say that for sure with coach Spags. His intentions are not negative or anything like that. His intentions are solely to have the best defence on that field.” All of this at the end of a season played during a pandemic, yet not delayed, with no games cancelled, and each of the Super Bowl participants experiencing relatively few COVID-19 setbacks. “I think with the pandemic and the sacrifices they have all made for each other, they go to work and go home,” Arians says. “They don’t get to sit and eat together, don’t get to have conversations, it is amazing to me how close they are. It is the commitment they made to each other to beat the virus.” The NFL and Florida health officials have approved about 22,000 fans and all will be required to wear masks. Raymond James Stadium normally has a capacity of 75,000 fans. Playing before real people rather than just cardboard cutouts — oh, there will be plenty of those, too, with proceeds donated to local charities — has been rare in the NFL all season. But both the Chiefs and Buccaneers were among the few teams to have fans on hand for some games. Their paths to the championship game have been divergent, though. The Bucs (14-5) finished second in the NFC South to the Saints, sending them on the wild-card route. That meant trips to Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay. And now, staying home. The Chiefs (16-2) had the top seed and lone bye in the AFC, then outlasted Cleveland with Mahomes sidelined for nearly half the game before routing Buffalo. Of course, with the week off between the conference title matches and the Super Bowl, each side should be well rested. The only perceivable edge might be the Chiefs needing a plane ride to the game site while the Bucs could drive over to RJS. By Sunday, they will be as eager as possible to get back on the field and write the final chapter to an unfathomably atypical season. “You don’t get these opportunities every year in the NFL to be in the Super Bowl and to be in these games,” Mahomes says, thought it sure seems as if Brady has a Super Bowl habit, and Mahomes is developing one. "So you don’t want to look back and have regrets on how you played or how you went about the week before preparing to go out there to play your best football. "When the end of your career is done, then you can kind of look and see where those moments were in your career where you could’ve had something or that you executed and you did go out there and achieve your dreams.” ___ AP Pro Football Writers Teresa M. Walker and Dennis Waszak Jr. and Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
BURNLEY, England — Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton 1-1 as both sides inched further away from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment. However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams. Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer. Burnley remained 17th but was nine points clear of the bottom three. Brighton moved 11 ahead of 18th-placed Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches — which included a shock win over defending champion Liverpool in midweek. That came after beating Tottenham last Sunday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press