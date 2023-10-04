Fitz’s Four to Watch - Week 6
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the marquee matchups that catch his eye on this weekend’s college football slate.
Early into the 2023-24 minor hockey season, many players and their parents are getting adjusted to a new policy from Hockey Canada. This season, all minor hockey players are being encouraged to wear the base layer they wear under their equipment to the arena. If they don't do that, they will have to change into their base layer inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.The new policy is trying to promote inclusion and to respect the privacy of all participants on a team. It is now the responsib
Ryder Cup vice captain Jim Furyk and Ernie Els are captaining two of the three teams at the inaugural World Champions Cup in December at The Concession Golf Club in East Manatee.
Lip readers are analyzing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's conversation at the Chiefs game—here's what Taylor said!
The injured Jets quarterback proved to be a right-wing parrot as he blasted the Chiefs tight end on "The Pat McAfee Show."
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his son and daughter Sterling, 2, with wife Brittany Mahomes
These 10 NHL players failed to impress last season, for one reason or another. But 2023-24 offers a huge opportunity for them, so they're coming in with serious fantasy sleeper potential.
Australian tennis player Marc Polmans was disqualified from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday for striking the umpire in the face with a ball on match point.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event after receiving a sponsor invitation.
A recent Yahoo mock draft shows how much fantasy values have changed in just one month of action. Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest risers and fallers.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing his anti-vax crusade. And Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, now known to the public as Taylor Swift’s new boy toy, is his latest target.While appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers took a jab at Kelce, whose team defeated the Jets on Sunday night. Rodgers didn’t participate due to an injury that cut his season short. But that didn’t stop him from engaging in some tr
Sinner leads the head-to-head 4-3 against his young rival after a 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory.
With the fantasy hockey season right around the corner, here are the most important lessons learned through various mock drafts.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The governing body for England's referees will introduce changes to VAR following the errors that led to Luiz Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham last weekend. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has completed a review of the incident in Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Spurs on Saturday. It had already admitted its mistake after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal, despite replays clearly showing the for
Sandra González is at Tropicana Field Tuesday night to see her son play in the U.S. for the first time as the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers.
With the win, the Twins snapped an 18-game playoff losing streak that dated back to 2004.
As fantasy hockey season gets underway in short order, here are some more lessons you can take away from your mock drafts.
The World Cup is far from perfect and may even be 50-over cricket's fight for survival, but it should still be a superb tournament, says Stephan Shemilt.
A few Las Vegas Raiders fans voiced their displeasure about the performance of head coach Josh McDaniels to team owner Mark Davis in a TikTok video.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — While Zion Williamson posed for portraits, as NBA players typically do on the eve of training camp, photographers asked the New Orleans Pelicans power forward if he'd smile for a few shots. “No smiles,” Williamson responded. After four seasons defined largely by disappointment over his long injury-related absences and even ridicule regarding his conditioning and social life, Williamson carried himself like a competitor with, as some teammates termed it, “a chip on his shoulder