Fitz, 5, dreams of having a treehouse | Wish Wednesday

For the month of August, Make-A-Wish is celebrating Wish Heroes- people who have made a big impact in the lives of wish kids across Colorado. The Wish Heroes will give a shout-out during our weekly Wish Wednesday segments. This week, the parents of Fitz, 5, share how proud they are of their son who fought and overcame a cancer diagnosis. Fitz’s Make-A-Wish is to have a treehouse. His mom tells us despite the hardships during Fitz's cancer treatment, he has fond memories of the doctors, nurses and staff at Children's Hospital Colorado. He loves going back for his check-ups, even if it involves a blood draw.