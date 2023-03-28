fish & wildlife urge people to stay off the ice
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
Diamond Valley Lake — a backbone of the region's water storage system — should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.
Feeling more like the middle of December than the end of March this week? Welcome to spring on the Prairies
Forecasters have predicted that the El Niño weather cycle will return later this year - and campaigners and observers have warned that it could push the world past crucial climate change barriers.
Fewer than 100 feral horses live on Corolla, experts say.
We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.
A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.
Now only another pied crow named Diego remains on the loose.
A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.
Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface
A cheetah cub born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia has been successfully introduced into its aunt’s litter after being abandoned by its mother.The single cub was born to seven-year-old Quella in Monarto Safari Park on March 5 but was abandoned shortly thereafter.Zoos SA hospital manager Dianne Hakof said big cats sometimes abandon single cubs due to issues with lactation.“With cheetah cubs, if the mother only has one or two cubs, her ability to have lactation the whole way through that rearing event is diminished so sometimes at about three weeks old (…) the mom’s milk dries up and she can’t feed them anymore,” Hakof said.Luckily, Quella’s sister Qailee was due to give birth to two cubs on March 12. Quella’s cub was hand-reared for eight days with the hope it could join Qailee’s litter.On March 14, shortly after Qailee gave birth to her litter, staff at Zoos SA attempted to join the cubs.Keepers tried to make the foster cub smell like Qailee’s litter by rubbing it with straw and urine from Qailee’s cubs, Zoos SA said.“Within 24 hours she was feeding all three cubs,” Hakof said. “She can now feed all three cubs the whole way until they’re weaned rather than us actually doing any of the hand-rearing.”Zoos SA said they believed the successful introduction of the foster cub was a first in Australasia. The zoo took guidance from White Oak Conservation in the United States, who have previously successfully joined cheetah litters.The cheetah cubs will go on exhibit when they are around three months old, Zoos SA said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful
Dangerous storms moved into parts of the South on Sunday, two days after tornadoes gutted towns and left more than two dozen people dead. Updates.
It’s another atmospheric river, meteorologists say.
STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef Sharks.They reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'
The strength and timing of the tornado added to the devastation in Rolling Fork and elsewhere.
There have been about a dozen road failures each on Highways 180, 198 and 245.
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it will launch an independent investigation into the tailings leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine. The regulator says in a news release today it is looking for a qualified, impartial third party to conduct the probe. It says the inquiry will relate to issues around notification of the spill and what it calls "other potential process issues." It says the review's findings will be released to the public. Last May, Imperial reported discoloured water outside
Ukraine's national grid operator imposed emergency electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions on Tuesday because of bad weather, and said Russian attacks had affected the power supply in some frontline areas. The shutdowns follow an improvement in electricity supplies across Ukraine in recent weeks, in what officials have hailed as a victory in their battle to restore power after months of Russian missile and drone strikes.
Twister left 26 people dead in Mississippi and Alabama
A portion of County Road 98 in LaFayette, Alabama, was closed after a bridge collapsed into Chatahospee Creek following heavy rain and flooding in the area on March 27.Myles Welch recorded this video, and told Storyful he and his father were driving around looking at flood damage when they noticed the sign for the bridge had fallen off.“So we stopped and got out. That’s when we saw the ground was gone under the road,” he said. “Then the pavement started cracking and that’s when I started videoing the road.”In the video, someone can be heard saying “there it goes” as the last piece of road connecting the bridge falls into the muddy water.The Chambers County Commission issued an “impassable travel advisory” on March 27, advising the public that all roads and bridges “should be considered impassable until further notice.” The advisory was later lifted, but a dozen roads remained closed, including a section of County Road 98. Credit: Myles Welch via Storyful