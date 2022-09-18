Fish Tank Spills as Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Bewildered fish were sloshed around their tank in Taipei City, Taiwan, as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday, September 18.

According to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration, the earthquake hit in the early afternoon and had a depth of 4.3 miles (7 km). The worst affected areas were in the southeast of the island nation. Previously, on Saturday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake was registered near Yujing.

Further aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan since the earthquake, the administration said.

Local police said one person died, and 43 people were injured due to the earthquake in Hualien County, the worst-affected in the area.

Footage posted to Twitter by @ohayotaiwan shows a fish tank spilling over and TV screens shaking as the earthquake hits the area. Credit: @ohayotaiwan via Storyful