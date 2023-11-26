First Winter Storm of the Season Brings Lake Effect Snow to Northern Michigan

Lake effect snow showers were forecast for northern Michigan from Sunday, November 26, into Monday, with accumulations of up to 8 inches expected in parts.

Winter weather continued to impact several Midwestern states over the Thanksgiving weekend, disrupting air and road travel.

This footage was captured by Don McCracken, who said he captured it at Medalie Park and Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City on Sunday. Credit: Don McCracken via Storyful