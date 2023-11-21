First Visuals Of Workers Trapped Inside India Tunnel

CBC

Melanie Liebrecht, left, and Brandon Poulin are pictured here in front of their tent. Liebrecht said it is freezing every night. (William Ping/ CBC News)For some of the people sleeping in tents behind the Colonial Building in St. John's, the encampment is an instance of history repeating itself. "In the 1800s, there was a tent city here as well because of the Great Fire," said Melanie Liebrecht, one of around 20 people currently living on the grounds near Bannerman Park."They didn't give up hope