First of Two August Supermoons Seen in Texas Sky

The first of August’s two supermoons rose on Tuesday night, August 1, with this footage recorded by Al Murphy in San Antonio, Texas.

This full moon is dubbed the Sturgeon Moon, according to the Maine Farmer’s Almanac list of Native American names.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full while its orbit is closest to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter than usual, according to NASA.

August 30 will see the second full moon of the calendar month, known as a blue moon; this will also be a supermoon, NASA said. Credit: @AlexanMurphy via Storyful