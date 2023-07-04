'First Touch' Prank Leaves Confused Groom Frozen in Place

A wedding day prank on a groom in Austin, Texas, left him rooted to the spot, footage shared to Instagram shows.

Photographer Wisteria Jade Warren posted the prank to Instagram on June 3, a year on from the wedding of Kylea Fleming and Mario Rivera.

In the video, which was captured by wedding planner Micah Bridges, Rivera can be seen with his eyes closed, waiting patiently behind a pillar at The Arlo, a wedding venue in Austin, to grab Fleming’s hand for a “first touch” on their big day.

However, instead, his best man, groomsmen, and assorted friends are lurking on the other side of the pillar, with many grabbing Rivera’s hand as he remains rooted to the spot until his friends can hide their laughter no more.

Speaking to Storyful, Warren said, “During a first touch the bride and groom typically hold hands and don’t see each other.”

She added, “The groom was so confused and he didn’t open his eyes for a long time. He said, ‘I was sure one of the hands had to be my bride’ but he was so confused.” Credit: Wisteria Jade Warren/Micah Bridges via Storyful

