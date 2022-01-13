For the first time in over 30 years, Placerville will have a new hotel
A new hotel is headed to Placerville, slated to open its doors in late 2023. The Mackinaw Hotel will be located just off Highway 50, on Jacquier Road. The lodging site was a long time coming. El Dorado County Director of Tourism Jody Franklin said the last time a new hotel opened in Placerville was 1988. According to Eat.Drink.Sleep Hospitality, the hotel will feature 106 rooms, 830 square feet of restaurant space, 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.