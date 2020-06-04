First Tasmanian Devil Joeys of 2020 Born at Australian Zoo

The Tasmanian devil breeding season was well underway in early June, at the Aussie Ark centre in the Barrington Tops region of New South Wales.

Staff carried out the first pouch checks on Tuesday, June 2, during the first snowfall of the season.

“We are expecting to have upwards of 60 Tasmanian devil joeys born this year and are so excited to learn the final number,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Credit: Aussie Ark via Storyful