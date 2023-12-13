'First Snowfall' of the Winter Prompts Schools Closure in Beijing

The “first snowfall” of the season led to the suspension of in-person classes in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, December 13, according to local reports.

“China’s meteorological authority on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for blizzards, forecasting intense snowfall in the north of the country,” the State Council said.

A video posted by X user @SportswaveAndre shows snow blanketing a street in Beijing. Credit: @SportswaveAndre via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]