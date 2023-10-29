First snowfall in southern Ontario, these areas will see highest potential

CBC

Two earthquakes shook residents in southern Yukon, northern B.C. and Alaska on Friday evening. The epicentre of the quake was in Alaska, approximately 50 km from Skagway and 180 km southwest of Whitehorse. The first, smaller earthquake was recorded at 8 p.m. PDT, and the second at 8:45 p.m. PDT. Both were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.Earthquakes Canada said that no injuries or damages were reported, and none are expected. The first quake registered at 4.7 on the Richter scale, and the se