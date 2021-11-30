First Snowfall of Season Brings Wintry Scene to Ontario

The first snowfall of the season hit parts of Ontario at the weekend and into Monday, November 29.

Brampton resident David Salituro shared footage showing snow and wintry conditions on Monday. He said the video was filmed in the Vivian Wood Trail hiking area.

According to the Toronto Star, the snow prompted authorities to issue a travel advisory due to road conditions.

More snow was forecast for Brampton on Tuesday. Credit: David Salituro via Storyful