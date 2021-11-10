First Snow of Season Sprinkles Down Over Seoul

Snowflakes sprinkled down over Seoul as the Korea Meteorological Administration confirmed the first snowfall of the season on November 10.

Local reports citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the first snowfall was observed just before 8 am on Wednesday. They said this year’s first snow was recorded 19 days earlier than last year.

Lily Ri Lee recorded this footage in her backyard, and posted it to Instagram with the hashtag #snowinnovember. Credit: Lily Ri Lee via Storyful