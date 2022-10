Residents of Minneapolis woke up to wintry scenes on Friday, October 14, after the first snow of the season fell through the early morning hours, creating what the National Weather Service described as “snow globe” scenes.

This footage from Twitter user @Jonathan_dfg shows a light blanket of snow in downtown Minneapolis. “Winter’s back,” he tweeted. “Is it wrong I wanna play Christmas music?” he joked. Credit: @Jonathan_dfg via Storyful