'This Is a First': Shark Gets Tangled in Couple's Crab Line in Puget Sound

A couple fishing in Washington’s Puget Sound recently were shocked to find out that their crab pot had not caught any crabs – but the line had ensnared a 10-foot shark.

Vito Dunmire recorded footage of the August 30 incident, showing the moment he and his girlfriend, Lynnzee, realized they had a shark stuck in their line. The footage also shows the lengths they went to to release the creature safely back into the open water.

“The only reason I started taping is because my girlfriend was pulling up the pot and the pulley was bouncing around like there was a lot of weight on it. So, we figured lots of crabs. But nope … 10-foot shark,” Dunmire told Storyful.

The video shows Dunmire using a metal pole from the boat to help untangle the shark from the line.

The shark is eventually freed and swims away from the boat while Lynnzee cheers. Credit: Vito Dunmire via Storyful