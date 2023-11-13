First responders investigate Saturday night crash in Londonderry
Police were investigating a rollover crash on Mammoth Road where one person was ejected from the car.
Police were investigating a rollover crash on Mammoth Road where one person was ejected from the car.
The incident, which allegedly happened at a school playground in Fort Greene Brooklyn, is ongoing. The police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman wanted for questioning
The search continues for a missing woman and her parents after her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder when police tracked a body part found in a dumpster back to their Los Angeles area home, authorities said.
One person is believed to be dead after a fire broke out on a property Friday near the U.S. border in Langley, B.C., during a large-scale police operation, RCMP said on Saturday.B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC), confirmed to CBC News it is now investigating the incident that left two police vehicles heavily damaged by fire. Officers responded to a report of a "distraught" individual on the 23000 block of 0 Avenue Friday after 10 a.m., according to an
The men got into an argument and one started attacking the other’s dog, police say.
Kaitlan Collins pushed back at Jim Trusty after he mentioned the ex-president's "grounds for frustration."
He’s suspended by the state Supreme Court.
During one of the calls, the woman said one word: “Help.”
In a string of heists spanning at least three southern states, authorities said Sandra Lynn Henson crashed weddings and stole from people for years.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents spent many of their waking hours in October seated on a wooden bench in a Manhattan courtroom, a few feet behind the former cryptocurrency mogul, watching as federal prosecutors convinced a jury their son had orchestrated one of the biggest financial frauds in history. Now, as Bankman-Fried awaits sentencing that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried - formerly eminent Stanford Law professors - should worry about their own
Andy Foster died in hospital after he was injured in a suspected ammonia attack in Wrekenton, Gateshead, on August 20.
The Toronto Reference Library received a bomb threat on Saturday morning before it opened, according to police.
The teenager was stabbed to death on the way to school in Croydon, south London.
Japanese cars earned a reputation decades ago of being more reliable and fuel efficient than their American or European counterparts. Things have changed today, in that many Japanese cars are now...
Jewish families leaving synagogue on Saturday were “targeted” by pro-Palestinian demonstrators after hundreds of thousands gathered for a march on Armistice Day.
A 72-hour window to hold the man ended with no charges filed.
The Fenty Beauty founder was out with friends, while the rapper went solo elsewhere
Tesla has spent the past year slashing its prices to try and drive away the competition. That's a losing strategy.
"She got super mad and said that wasn’t fair, that they have a child together, that he was basically family, and that he’d be coming with her. I told her he wouldn’t be because he's a sketchy dude, and I didn’t want him in my home and around my children."
Wildlife authorities in Jasper National Park are investigating the poaching of two bighorn sheep found last month with their heads cut off.According to Parks Canada, a visitor reported seeing a ram that they believed had been illegally killed at Edna's Knoll near Jasper Lake on Oct. 17.Park wardens went to the scene and found the carcass of one ram, and a second nearby. Both animals were missing their heads.Parks Canada's law enforcement branch launched an investigation, and used X, formerly Twi
According to a Facebook post from the RCMP, a missing hunter has been found dead nearly a week after he was last seen. (David Bell/CBC)A missing hunter from Hughes Brook on the west coast of Newfoundland has been found dead, according to a Facebook post from the RCMP Saturday night. The 67-year-old man went missing after leaving his home on Nov. 5th. He was believed to be headed to a moose hunting area on his ATV.The RCMP first notified the public that the man was missing on Friday.A variety of