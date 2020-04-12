First Responders Hold Drive-By Funeral for World War II Veteran

First responders in Cypress, California, held a drive-by funeral on Saturday, April 11, for a World War II veteran.

Members of the Cypress Police and Cypress Fire Departments held a procession in front of the home of James Pittman, a former electrician mate shipman.

Footage released by the Cypress Police Department shows a long stream of vehicles, including police cars and firetrucks, line up to pay their respects.

“Today, Cypress Police Department officers participated in a procession in front of the home of World War II Veteran, Electrician Mate Shipman James Virgil Pittman, who had passed away,” police wrote.

“Normally, he would receive more honors, but with the stay-at-home order in effect, that’s not possible.” Credit: Cypress Police Department via Storyful