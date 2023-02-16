First responders call to lawmakers to help with funding
A lawyer for Hunter Biden's art dealer suggested a House panel investigating his sales of paintings deal with the president's son.
Polls show most Americans, including self-proclaimed Independents, deem the second-term Republican congresswoman more "unfavorable" than "favorable."
OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are trying to reassure the World Sikh Organization of Canada that the party remains opposed to Quebec's secularism law after its MPs voted in support of a provision the province used to create it. On Monday, the Conservatives voted en masse in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion recognizing that provinces have a "legitimate right" to use the notwithstanding clause, including pre-emptively. Asked for its rationale during a news conference held on a separate issue
OTTAWA — A prominent voice for stricter gun control is telling MPs the federal government's efforts to outlaw assault-style firearms have become mired in disinformation. Representatives of the group PolySeSouvient appeared at a House of Commons committee Tuesday to support the federal government's plan to legislatively enshrine a definition of guns considered unsafe for civilian use. PolySeSouvient includes students and graduates of Montreal's École Polytechnique, where a gunman killed 14 women
A lack of committee assignments, an ethics complaint and calls for his resignation have not stopped Rep. George Santos from co-sponsoring legislation.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersHe has a flat-top haircut, seven fingers after a meat grinder accident, and a Twitter profile picture of him in a baseball cap and stained “Hellgate” hoodie.Sen. Jon Tester is hardly the portrait of an average D.C. politician. But in Montana, he’s almost certainly the Democrats’ best hope of retaining their seat in Big Sky Country.The only problem is, as of this moment, he’s undecided on if he’s going to run for re-election.Tester’s
Even with an aggressive approach, Congress will have trouble trimming more than $50 billion as social security and Medicare are protected.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi addressed concerns about Islamophobia in Canada to the Senate Committee on Human Rights virtually on Monday afternoon. During his presentation, the former mayor urged politicians to stand up for Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia. Elghawaby has been mired in controversy since being appointed to the role due to a 2019 opinion column about Quebec's religious symbols law — widely known as Bill 21 — that she co-authored
(Bloomberg) -- Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the US Senate at age 89, isn’t running for reelection in 2024, but there are many octogenarians who will still grace the halls of Congress after she leaves. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In Profits
The senator appeared confused in an exchange with a staffer and reporters after her office announced she won't run for reelection in 2024.
Missouri faith leaders, activists and elected officials on Wednesday decried the Republican-led House for shutting down a Black lawmaker’s speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as St. Louis prosecutor. “You may have silenced our representatives for a minute,” the Rev. Darryl Gray told dozens of fellow racial justice activists during a rally outside the Capitol. The House last week passed legislation to allow Republican Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes in areas with high homicide rates, such as St. Louis.
Abortion is already illegal and criminalized in Kentucky, but the bill filed Tuesday by Rep. Emily Callaway seeks to increase criminal penalties.
“I would describe it as disingenuous,” said Roeland Park Mayor Michael Poppa. “It’s a back door to wipe out protections for a vulnerable community.”
An Indonesian parliamentary body on Wednesday approved President Joko Widodo's controversial emergency regulation on job creation, lawmakers said, paving the way for its passage into law at a plenary session. The president, popularly known by his nickname Jokowi, issued the emergency decree late last year to replace the Jobs Creation law, arguing that ongoing global economic uncertainty gave him the legal basis to exercise executive authority. But the Constitutional Court ruled in 2021 that the law was flawed due to inadequate public consultations and ordered a renewed debate process in parliament within two years.
Kentucky Senate District 19 special election: What you need to know
Dianne Feinstein was California’s longest-serving senator and the Senate’s longest-serving woman.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection. “I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,"
Scott said McConnell has taken "Biden's position" on his legislative plan. Ted Cruz and other Republican senators are tired of the "petty bickering."
"My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them," the oldest senator and longest-serving senator said in a statement.
Republican lawmakers taking the hardest line against raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling rely heavily on small donors to fund their campaigns, a Reuters analysis found, shielding them from business lobby pressure to avoid a default. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, a secretive group of at least 37 conservative Republicans, got close to 40% of their campaign funds from smaller donations during the 2022 election cycle, the analysis of financial disclosures found, compared to close to 20% for the rest of the party's House members. That financial independence from traditional power brokers could make it even harder for Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to maintain control over members of his party in a closely divided House and further complicate his negotiations with Democratic President Joe Biden over raising the government's borrowing limit.