'My first reaction was disbelief': Commonwealth Financial CIO on May jobs report

As the daily spread rate of the coronavirus drops to about 1.1%, the lowest rate since the epidemic started, and testing improves, many Americans are optimistic about the pandemic. However, medical professionals are worried that the protests across the U.S. will cause a jump in coronavirus cases, causing a second wave of the coronavirus.Commonwealth Financial Chief Investment Officer Brad McMillan joins The Final Round panel to break down the recent market optimism and what to be wary of in the coming weeks.

