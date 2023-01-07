First pet adoptions of 2023 around the Triad
TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il
The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.
It marks the 11th loss for the Raptors in their last 15, as they fall to a 16-23 record — their worst through 39 games since the 2012-13 season.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei