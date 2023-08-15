First in-person community meeting with Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says Richard Worley is the right person to lead Baltimore Police Department. On Monday night, Baltimore got a chance to meet, and ask questions to, their potential new police commissioner in-person, the first in-person community meeting in a series of meetings intended to connect residents with the nominee for top cop. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mayor-pick-for-top-cop-pressed-by-city-residents-at-in-person-community-meeting