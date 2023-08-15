First in-person community meeting with Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley

The Daily Beast

Reuters/Evelyn HocksteinDonald Trump publicly insisted on Monday that a key witness in Georgia’s grand jury probe shouldn’t testify this week as ordered—a brazen ask that one legal expert described as “witness tampering in real time.”Georgia’s former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, was the witness at the center of the early morning tirade from Trump, who has been raging for weeks as the Fulton County grand jury seemingly inches closer to filing criminal charges against him over alleged effo