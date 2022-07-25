First Nations leaders dissatisfied as Pope visits Canada

STORY: During a news conference after the Pope’s welcoming ceremony, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who greeted the pope, criticized the "unilateral" organization of the trip and the "archaic" nature of the church.

"They have not been really including us in the proper planning of this process. It’s been very unilateral and we don’t feel that it has been about survivors," of residential schools, she said. "It has been more about the Church.”

Victoria Arcand, an elder from Alexander First Nation, said the visit was long overdue.

“I think this visit is kind of long overdue. Maybe it’s something that should have happened many, many years ago. Maybe the start of reconciliation would have started then,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • England and South Africa draw series after rain washes out final ODI

    Less than 28 overs of play were possible in Leeds

  • The interior of this house in New York has Zillow Gone Wild asking ‘huh?’ See why

    “I hope this house comes with a riding vacuum cleaner.”

  • Katie Holmes Is Campaigning for the Comeback of Carpenter Jeans

    Forget cargo pants.

  • These 'magic' Spanx leggings have 3,500 reviews on Nordstrom — and they're on sale

    If you're going to buy one thing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we vote it's these "magic" figure-flattering Spanx leggings.

  • Royal fans can't get over this fact about the Queen and Prince George

    Royal fans took to social media to point out an interesting fact about Her Majesty the Queen and her great-grandson, Prince George.

  • Jos Buttler admits frustration with packed schedule as England draw series

    The final one-day international against South Africa was abandoned after less than 28 overs of play were possible in Leeds

  • Daniel Cormier urges Alexander Gustafsson to retire after UFC London: ‘The chin is gone’

    Daniel Cormier thinks Alexander Gustafsson should hang up his gloves after losing at UFC Fight Night 208.

  • In the Limelight: Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos

    WWD spoke with Alessandro Ristori, front man of the music band "The Portofinos," on his career, success and his main passion: music.

  • Biden has sore throat and body aches, but COVID symptoms improving -physician

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday. Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said. Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

  • 'This is my church': Residential school survivor skipping papal visit to walk in ancestors' footsteps

    When Pope Francis addresses residential school survivors in Maskwacis, Alberta on Monday, one survivor won't be in the audience or watching it on a screen. Instead, Norman Yak'eula plans to be trekking hundreds of kilometres northwest, deep in the Mackenzie Mountains and dense bush of the Northwest Territories, following the ancestral route of the Sahtú Dene and Métis. "This is my spirituality," said Yak'eula. "I want to go back to my own church, my own people." The church he speaks of is a livi

  • The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Remembers Bob Rafelson And The Role That “Completely Altered My Life”

    Micky Dolenz, the drummer of the mid-1960s formed-for-TV band The Monkees that became a pop music staple and Emmy winners to boot, took to Twitter on Sunday to remember Bob Rafelson, one of the co-creators of the musical show. Rafelson, the film and TV director and producer who was Oscar-nominated for helming 1970’s Five Easy […]

  • 1% Rate Hike: Has the Bank of Canada Lost its Mind?

    Interest rates are rising at unprecedented levels, as the Bank of Canada tries to tame inflation, and it might be worth your while to keep an eye on this top Canadian energy stock. The post 1% Rate Hike: Has the Bank of Canada Lost its Mind? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Pippa Middleton Has Named Her Newborn Daughter

    Pippa and husband James Matthews welcomed their third child earlier this summer, after the socialite debuted her baby bump during the Platinum Jubilee.

  • NASCAR Disqualifies Denny Hamlin from Pocono Win

    The disqualification, the first for a technical infraction in series history, hands the win to third-place Chase Elliott.

  • New assault rifle being sold to civilians is twice as powerful as the AR-15 and capable of shooting through bulletproof vests, report says

    SIG Sauer's MCX-SPEAR becoming commercially available raises questions about the carnage it could cause if a mass shooter obtained the assault rifle.

  • UCP supporters favour Smith, Jean and Toews as top 3 contenders in leadership race, poll shows

    United Conservative supporters are leaning toward three top contenders in the party's leadership race, according to a new poll — but one political scientist says its results aren't a sure indicator of who's on top. The recent poll from Canadian research company Leger asked UCP supporters which of the candidates they felt would make the best party leader. Former Wildrose Party leaders Danielle Smith (with 22 per cent) and Brian Jean (20 per cent) had the most support, while former finance ministe

  • Friday, July 22 night forecast

    Friday, July 22 night forecast

  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

    STORY: Thousands of Palestinians attended a funeral procession on Sunday (July 24) for two gunmen killed earlier in the day by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.The fighters, claimed as members by the Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, died in a pre-dawn clash at a house in Nablus.The Palestinian Health Ministry said six others were wounded.Police said Israeli security forces on an apparent arrest raid of a wanted suspect came under fire.They, quote, "responded with live fire and other means until neutralizing the terrorists inside the house and on its roof".Writing on Twitter Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, condemned what he described as a crime committed by "occupation forces".Israeli forces have stepped up raids in the West Bank in recent months after men from the area carried out deadly street attacks in Israel.U.S. brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no signs of revival.Separately on Sunday, the Israeli navy fired on fishing boat accused of smuggling in Hamas supplies from Egypt after its two crewmen escaped.A military spokesman said the vessel had strayed from Israel's maritime cordon on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.The navy fired on the boat after it did not heed orders to stop, the military said, adding that it carried unspecified supplies for Hamas.The chairman of the Palestinian fisherman's union said such allegations have in the past proved baseless.The union said the two crew members had jumped into the water and swum to shore before the boat was destroyed.

  • Cleveland weather update for Sunday, July 24, by News 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade

    News 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade gives the latest weather updates for Sunday night, July 24.

  • Pope, starting Canada trip, says he has 'great desire' to visit Kiev

    ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday he yearned to visit Ukraine, in his efforts to try and bring an end to a five-month-old war that he has repeatedly decried. "I have a great desire to go to Kiev," the pope said when asked about a possible future trip to Ukraine. No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine: last month he implicitly accused Moscow of waging a "cruel and senseless war of aggression".