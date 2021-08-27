First 'Murder Hornet' Nest of 2021 in Washington State Eradicated

Officials in Washington State said they eradicated its first Asian Giant Hornet nest of the year near Blaine on August 25.

The nest had nearly 1,500 of the insects inside, with crews vacuuming 113 of the workers, and 67 other hornets in the area were caught with nets during the operation.

Asian Giant Hornets are sometimes known as “murder hornets” because they prey on other insects.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture, which posted the footage, says they can “conduct mass attacks on honey bee hives, destroying the hive in a matter of hours.” Credit: Washington State Department of Agriculture via Storyful