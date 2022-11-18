Here’s a first look at what the Sacramento Zoo in Elk Grove could look like
More than a year after entering into an exclusive negotiating contract agreement, the Sacramento Zoological Society and city of Elk Grove on Wednesday released conceptual drawings for the new Sacramento Zoo. Several drawings were released, showing a more "modern" zoo that immerses guests within the animals’ surroundings. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/first-look-what-sacramento-zoo-elk-grove-could-look-like/41995172